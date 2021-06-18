Critical Review: Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telos and Grown Rogue International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00 Grown Rogue International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Telos presently has a consensus price target of $41.57, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Grown Rogue International has a consensus price target of $0.68, indicating a potential upside of 319.75%. Given Grown Rogue International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grown Rogue International is more favorable than Telos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telos and Grown Rogue International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $179.92 million 13.55 $1.69 million $0.04 913.25 Grown Rogue International $4.24 million 4.11 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos N/A N/A N/A Grown Rogue International -74.55% N/A -72.13%

Summary

Telos beats Grown Rogue International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc., through with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. It sells its products directly to dispensaries. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

