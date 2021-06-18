Critical Contrast: Vital Farms (VITL) vs. Its Rivals

Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vital Farms to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Vital Farms and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vital Farms
|$214.28 million
|$8.80 million
|80.41
|Vital Farms Competitors
|$9.53 billion
|$1.14 billion
|8.60
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vital Farms and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Vital Farms
|0
|4
|3
|0
|2.43
|Vital Farms Competitors
|350
|1193
|1213
|33
|2.33
Vital Farms currently has a consensus target price of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 59.24%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Vital Farms and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vital Farms
|4.59%
|9.22%
|6.89%
|Vital Farms Competitors
|4.62%
|11.05%
|4.59%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
62.0% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Vital Farms peers beat Vital Farms on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
