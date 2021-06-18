Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Up 7.2%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.55 and last traded at $35.60. Approximately 8,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 742,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cricut presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.40.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 361,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,718,521 and have sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

