Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 3,094 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after buying an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after buying an additional 333,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

