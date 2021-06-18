Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,452 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

