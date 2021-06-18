Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,449,851.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,235 shares of company stock worth $43,001,186. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $198.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.37 and a 1-year high of $203.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

