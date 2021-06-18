Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

