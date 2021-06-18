Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 57.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $206.54 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.27.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

