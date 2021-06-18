Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $220.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

