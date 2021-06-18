Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 46.4% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $14,474,000. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $425.99 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

