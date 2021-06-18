Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives $117.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cree alerts:

NASDAQ CREE opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cree will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 122.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 15.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth $5,101,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.