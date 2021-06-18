Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCEP. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.86.

CCEP opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

