Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

