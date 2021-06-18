Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,648. Covestro has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.4705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.