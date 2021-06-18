Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.5% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $295.40 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,609. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

