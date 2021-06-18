Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,520,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,593,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pecaut & CO. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 928.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 236,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $83,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $151,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.52 on Friday, hitting $381.23. 59,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $295.40 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.