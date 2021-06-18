Cosmo Coin Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $891,614.09 and approximately $89,032.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

