Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Major Shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair Sells 2,287,511 Shares

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 2,287,511 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $84,249,030.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

