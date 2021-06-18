Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,851,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

FANG traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.89. 111,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,240. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $92.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.47.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

