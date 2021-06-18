Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 533 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.90. 180,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,947. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $116.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

