Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,787 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.07. 37,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.65. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Argus upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

