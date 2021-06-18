Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 16,368 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 16,368 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 411,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,487. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $67.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.