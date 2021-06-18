Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 10,877 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $85.94. 12,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75.
In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.
GoDaddy Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
