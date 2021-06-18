Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 10,877 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $85.94. 12,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

