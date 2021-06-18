Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

