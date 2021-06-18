Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 6,724 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 88.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $941.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

