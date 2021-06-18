Cormark Reaffirms Buy Rating for NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT)

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.30 target price on the stock.

Shares of NEXT opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.81 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60. NextSource Materials has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$5.30.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

