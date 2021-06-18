Cormark Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$40.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOU. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.38.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.05. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,813,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,860,975.12. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $311,386 over the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.