Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Copa presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.56.

NYSE:CPA opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.99. Copa has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Copa by 1,244.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,608,000 after acquiring an additional 946,427 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Copa by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Copa by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,130,000 after acquiring an additional 808,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth $48,186,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

