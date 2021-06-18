Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.87

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 75711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLRS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,620 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,434,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

