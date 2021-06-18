Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Given Buy Rating at HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLRS. Citigroup cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.85.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.82. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after acquiring an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after purchasing an additional 409,883 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth approximately $34,722,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 731,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

