Contrasting Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) & Its Rivals

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE: MSGS) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Madison Square Garden Sports to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Sports’ peers have a beta of 1.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports N/A -34.95% -11.24% Madison Square Garden Sports Competitors -260.09% -1,130.17% -47.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million -$182.39 million -35.23 Madison Square Garden Sports Competitors $3.79 billion -$344.29 million -76.99

Madison Square Garden Sports’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports. Madison Square Garden Sports is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Madison Square Garden Sports and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 5 0 2.83 Madison Square Garden Sports Competitors 145 832 1576 42 2.58

Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus price target of $210.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.87%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.