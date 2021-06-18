ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Short Interest Update

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,120,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 31,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on WISH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 765,806 shares of company stock worth $6,420,124 in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after acquiring an additional 368,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $11.23 on Friday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a PE ratio of -1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

