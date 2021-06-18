Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 384,172 shares.The stock last traded at $27.52 and had previously closed at $27.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Conn's alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $787.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,123 shares of company stock worth $1,600,018. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.