Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.19. 147,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 104,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

