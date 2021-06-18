Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.25 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.15.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $467.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concrete Pumping stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Concrete Pumping worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

