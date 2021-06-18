Concord Wealth Partners Sells 15,849 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,849 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $531.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.29. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

