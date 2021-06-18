Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 2,931 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

