Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.26. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.23, with a volume of 13,228 shares changing hands.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.53. The firm has a market cap of C$419.90 million and a PE ratio of 20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

