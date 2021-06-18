Comparing Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) & EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

This table compares Spirit Airlines and EHang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $1.81 billion 2.00 -$428.70 million ($8.48) -3.94 EHang $27.60 million 77.91 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -163.71

EHang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit Airlines. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -34.21% -39.67% -10.89% EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spirit Airlines and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 1 6 9 0 2.50 EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $40.57, suggesting a potential upside of 21.58%. EHang has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.01%. Given Spirit Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than EHang.

Risk & Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats EHang on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.