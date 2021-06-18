Comparing Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) & William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) and Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get William Hill alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for William Hill and Orion Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Hill 0 5 3 0 2.38 Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

William Hill has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares William Hill and Orion Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Hill $1.58 billion 2.49 -$34.35 million $0.54 27.78 Orion Oyj $1.23 billion 4.88 $251.19 million N/A N/A

Orion Oyj has lower revenue, but higher earnings than William Hill.

Profitability

This table compares William Hill and Orion Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Hill N/A N/A N/A Orion Oyj 19.75% 30.09% 18.86%

Summary

Orion Oyj beats William Hill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Hill

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines. It also provides online sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. William Hill PLC was formerly known as William Hill Limited and changed its name to William Hill PLC in May 2002. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom. As of April 22, 2021, William Hill PLC operates as a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also offers veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as provides contract manufacturing services. In addition, it markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The company has a collaboration with Nanoform to apply Nanoform's CESS technology to new chemical entities. It serves various healthcare service providers and professionals, such as specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories. Orion Oyj has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) line of inhalers for asthma and COPD to Propeller's digital medicine platform. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.