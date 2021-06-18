Comparing Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Magnite has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 15.81, suggesting that its share price is 1,481% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.0% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnite and Professional Diversity Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $221.63 million 18.39 -$53.43 million ($0.10) -316.30 Professional Diversity Network $4.46 million 5.52 -$4.35 million N/A N/A

Professional Diversity Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnite.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -23.02% -1.56% -0.59% Professional Diversity Network -73.21% -161.42% -46.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Magnite and Professional Diversity Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 7 0 2.78 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnite currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.62%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Summary

Magnite beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

