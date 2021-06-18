Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,525,126 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,191,250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $235,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.76. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

