Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the May 13th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 3,517,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,523.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 935,113 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,347.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 692,006 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:SID opened at $7.97 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
