Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the May 13th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SID. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after buying an additional 3,517,018 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,523.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 935,113 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,347.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 692,006 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SID opened at $7.97 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

