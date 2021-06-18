Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Downgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CODYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.3239 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

