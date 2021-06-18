Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 156,156 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,118 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 156,156 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 143,741 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $3,419,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,611,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

NYSE CLF opened at $21.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -176.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

