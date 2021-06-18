Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,163 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after buying an additional 126,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

