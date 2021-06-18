Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.51 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $61.22 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

