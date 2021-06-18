Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,031,600 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 1,213,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,316.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBAUF opened at $78.00 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.