Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.38. 18,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at $18,705,666.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

