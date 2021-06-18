Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in May

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,427,400 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the May 13th total of 9,943,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of COBJF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21. Comba Telecom Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

