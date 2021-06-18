Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in May

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,427,400 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the May 13th total of 9,943,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of COBJF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21. Comba Telecom Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.
About Comba Telecom Systems
See Also: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Comba Telecom Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comba Telecom Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.